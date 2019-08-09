Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $4.04 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 28,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 877,834 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.28 million, down from 905,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 2.93 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 1.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 16,513 shares to 252,742 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 6,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhenman And Prtn Asset Management Ab holds 0.02% or 5,009 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 8,155 shares. Paradigm Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 1.23% stake. Strategic Advsrs Lc holds 1.04% or 116,107 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 8,367 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 2.2% or 391,975 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Lc owns 17,196 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt invested in 24,567 shares. 68,191 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.62M shares. 4,675 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Co.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.07% or 13,495 shares. First Trust reported 0.04% stake. Duncker Streett And Inc invested in 0.64% or 51,520 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Waters Parkerson And Lc owns 272,279 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 22,385 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 194,547 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pacific Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guyasuta Invest, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,543 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 852,105 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Creative Planning has 143,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 75,830 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 34,438 shares.