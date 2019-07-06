Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Mantech Intl (MANT) Stock Price Rose While Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $458,460

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 8,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,392 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 37,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 51,665 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q REV. $473M, EST. $469.0M; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LWC) by 116,277 shares to 136,047 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 255,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Analysts await ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.5 per share. MANT’s profit will be $22.34 million for 29.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by ManTech International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

