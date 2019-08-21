Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Twin Securities Has Lowered Its Position by $16.48 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Increased Stake by $1.02 Million

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03M, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.30 million were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,350 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 598,047 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,441 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,805 shares. Savant Ltd invested in 7,525 shares. Bancshares holds 119,061 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 63,018 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highstreet Asset Incorporated invested in 21,655 shares. Moreover, Ci Invests Incorporated has 0.72% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.37M shares. 182,465 were reported by Twin Mgmt Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,546 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca stated it has 6,066 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 1.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). L And S Advisors accumulated 18,092 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Sirios Cap Limited Partnership reported 7.41% stake. First Utd National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 1.1% or 7,170 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 1.13M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Richard Bernstein Limited stated it has 32,830 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa holds 0.07% or 3,435 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Service reported 344 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 50,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.72% or 4,123 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt reported 1,200 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 850,096 shares. Carderock Mngmt owns 20,436 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. 11,764 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 141,791 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $355.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.11M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).