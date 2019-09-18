Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Holder Twin Securities Lowered Position by $6.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Increased by Greenwich Wealth Management Llc

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 46.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 135,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, down from 252,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 971,141 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Japanese Market Notably Higher – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Conn Prem Income Mun (NTC) by 46,449 shares to 74,115 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Twin Securities Inc, which manages about $752.99 million and $276.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 255,653 shares to 320,653 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

