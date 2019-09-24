Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Decreased Its Stake by $4.98 Million; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Blackrock Decreased Stake by $13.62 Million

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 99.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 90,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 90,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 179,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.76M, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 393,023 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 90,640 shares to 18.44M shares, valued at $577.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 83,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capitala Fin Corp.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. 4,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. On Friday, August 2 the insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.39M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,614 shares to 3,090 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.