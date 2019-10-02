Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Holder Springbok Capital Management Cut Holding; As Crocs (CROX) Stock Declined, Cadence Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 45,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 6.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 61,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 139,525 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 78,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.05 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,566 shares to 21,912 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,339 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.69 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

