Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Increased Holding by $2.53 Million as Valuation Declined; Exchange Capital Management Maintains Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 5.97M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 14,863 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 8,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 657,044 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

