CVS Group PLC (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reconfirmed at Peel Hunt; Profile of 9 Analysts Covering Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.80’s average target is 11.03% above currents $54.76 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 19 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Bank of America. See Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Upgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Upgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers , mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company has market cap of $42.00 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. It has a 25 P/E ratio. The firm develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 57,445 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Tru Communication owns 1.85M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. New York-based Allen Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.54% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Regentatlantic Lc reported 5,806 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Fincl Mgmt Pro has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 114 shares. 1.74 million are owned by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 35,673 shares. State Street invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ally, a Michigan-based fund reported 293,000 shares. Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 148,044 shares. 424 are owned by Motco.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Beware the Rally in Activision Blizzard Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock in the $40s – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Is Finally Rebounding – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard: Rebuilding Trust And Restoring Faith – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

