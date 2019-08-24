Cvs (CVS) Valuation Declined While Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Copeland Capital Management Increases Stake in Badger Meter (BMI)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 38,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 470,820 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, up from 432,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 180,776 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal owns 21,189 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 24,800 shares. 19,497 are held by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 35,300 shares. 163,270 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 4,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 42,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 49,086 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gp Incorporated reported 21,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd owns 11,635 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 106,021 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick And Co (NYSE:MKC) by 23,578 shares to 1,555 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,801 shares, and cut its stake in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Badger Meter declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Badger Meter, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Badger Meter Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Badger Meter Announces Executive Leadership Appointments – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares to 62,427 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,479 are owned by Monetary Management Gp. 95,727 are owned by Provise Mgmt Group Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa owns 497,993 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,039 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 443,800 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 0.08% or 237,491 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.26M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 23,812 shares. Sei Invs has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 850,377 shares. Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Somerset Com accumulated 758 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 25,069 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Private Advsr Incorporated owns 8,450 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Business Wire” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.