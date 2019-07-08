Cvs (CVS) Stake Lifted by Cohen Capital Management Inc; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Cut Stake by $1.31 Million

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 4.85M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 11.33 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors holds 67,420 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Shayne & Ltd Liability Company owns 5,000 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 47,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Selway Asset has invested 4.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benedict Fincl Advisors Incorporated has invested 3.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.01M shares. Monroe Bancorp & Tru Mi holds 5,810 shares. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Llc has 4.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Headinvest Ltd reported 1.92% stake. Kistler has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 309.36 million shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 58,789 shares. 160,846 are held by Burney Co. 6,596 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Lc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Grp Inc has invested 0.55% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security National Trust reported 0.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset owns 259,710 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,103 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd accumulated 0.89% or 305,587 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,369 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,487 shares. 90,715 are owned by Toth Financial Advisory. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,700 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 0.11% or 2,846 shares. New York-based Community Bank Na has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 114,772 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Somerville Kurt F invested in 1.86% or 174,105 shares.