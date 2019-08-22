Cvs (CVS) Stake Held by Cohen Capital Management Inc; Tiverton Asset Management Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Increased as Share Value Rose

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35 million shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 48,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, up from 44,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,908 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 10,094 shares to 11,743 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,490 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Sandler Mgmt has invested 1.36% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com holds 0.5% or 7,214 shares in its portfolio. 10,800 are held by First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 0.23% or 59,613 shares. Moreover, Albion Grp Ut has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,005 shares. 227,257 were reported by Df Dent Inc. 804,787 were reported by Franklin Resource. 65,291 are held by Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Incorporated. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 359,395 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 3,398 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 316 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Paloma Management has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.