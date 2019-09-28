Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Increased Its Holding by $664,902; As Edison International (EIX) Shares Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Lowered by $360,456 Its Holding

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 43 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 5,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 85,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 21 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 336,610 shares. 79,647 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Lc. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, M&T National Bank has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated owns 2,750 shares. Petrus Lta has 3,123 shares. Trustmark Bank Department reported 400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 23,198 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 695,000 shares stake. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 3,645 shares. Canyon Advsr Limited holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 536,000 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,201 shares to 4,233 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vulcan Value Llc invested in 4.32% or 8.93 million shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd holds 16,148 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.24% or 17.97 million shares. Argent holds 64,472 shares. Citigroup holds 2.43 million shares. Gyroscope Cap Grp reported 158,609 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hourglass Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 474,658 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.21% or 112,773 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Incorporated Wa accumulated 0.81% or 20,100 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust has 70,605 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 11.64M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 8,835 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,572 shares to 30,490 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,064 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).