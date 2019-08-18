Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Position; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 935,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.12 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 268,852 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55 million shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares to 58,561 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB) by 15,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,614 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $166.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

