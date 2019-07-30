Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $687,622; Iridian Asset Management Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Raised as Stock Declined

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 12,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,860 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 47,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 4.65 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35 million, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 1.97 million shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 4,732 shares. And Management has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 21,655 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 1.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Howe & Rusling invested in 1.82% or 194,547 shares. 516,862 are owned by United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moon Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 56,765 shares. Uss Invest Ltd has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). White Pine stated it has 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.97% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 155,984 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8.47M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. $10.73M worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 22.53M shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 39 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Aviance Management Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 804 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 3.42M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp owns 900,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 375,573 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 829,649 shares. Moneta Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 7,266 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 0.04% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 36,811 shares. James Investment stated it has 15,685 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 104,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.05M are held by Boston Ptnrs.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 293,120 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $139.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,610 shares, and cut its stake in Chemours Co/The.