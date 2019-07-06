Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Cohen Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $3.49 Million as Share Value Declined; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Alps Advisors Decreased Its Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 9,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,131 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.02 million, down from 516,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 825,314 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,238 are held by Fiduciary Tru Co. Fayerweather Charles holds 23,006 shares. Richard C Young And reported 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Co has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 12,852 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westport Asset Management invested in 1.05% or 27,792 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 109,882 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 43,052 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 16,796 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 683,409 shares. Bragg Advisors stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Marco Management Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Tru National Bank holds 1.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 424,338 shares. Blume Inc holds 92,015 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 34,702 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,417 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,470 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Company holds 7,370 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 891,936 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 188 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 2,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Comm stated it has 3,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 201,408 shares. Albert D Mason reported 35,924 shares stake. 26,754 are held by Bokf Na. Polar Asset Management Prtn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 13,440 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 4,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort LP reported 0.45% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Aqr Cap Lc invested in 0.02% or 306,493 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.26 million for 13.24 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) by 24.45M shares to 24.65 million shares, valued at $315.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

