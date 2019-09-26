Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Boosted Holding by $737,802; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.60 Million; Valuation Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 10,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 139,452 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.21M, down from 149,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $273.89. About 2.80M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 13,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,678 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 92,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 588,448 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $77.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,725 shares to 199,144 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,198 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

