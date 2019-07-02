Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Third Avenue Management Raised Visteon Corp. (VC) Position by $2.43 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 541,583 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 4.12 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.10 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. Shares for $11.49 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

