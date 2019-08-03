Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position; Electron Capital Partners Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Cut by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 6.39 million shares traded or 65.84% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 18,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.