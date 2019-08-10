Cvs (CVS) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $350,754; Braun Stacey Associates Holds Stake in Micron Technology Com (MU)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (MU) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 26,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 198,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 172,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.33% or 138,793 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,713 shares. Edmp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,050 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 1.51M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory invested in 3.40 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Iowa-based Miles has invested 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carret Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 105,968 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 0.37% or 22,405 shares. Moreover, Eagle Global Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 155,984 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 64,023 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40 million shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp accumulated 819,819 shares or 4.32% of the stock. Stearns, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,924 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 10,347 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares to 127,575 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 12.37 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 70 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 2.56M shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0.04% or 16,510 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.19% or 352,539 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 37,574 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Davenport And Co Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,683 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited reported 394,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 2.07 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.05% or 469,830 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 3,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 173 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Lp.