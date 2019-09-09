Cvs (CVS) Share Value Declined While Cohen Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Glazer Capital Has Raised Holding

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 7.20M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.67M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 318,401 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares stake. S&T Bank Pa owns 736,738 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Whittier Com invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 626,245 shares or 0% of the stock. 50 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 44,795 shares. Water Island holds 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 24,448 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 19,947 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 43,726 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 0% stake. First Advsr LP holds 55,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 115,079 shares to 235,627 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 155,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,161 shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

