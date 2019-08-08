Cvs (CVS) Position Increased by Cohen Capital Management Inc; Opaleye Management Cut Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake by $2.28 Million; Share Value Declined

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50B market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 22.55M shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 959,699 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at DDW 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 304,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 276,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 428,158 shares. California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 7,525 shares. Waddell Reed invested in 901,722 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 31,527 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt owns 5,504 shares. Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blb&B Advsrs Lc owns 20,898 shares. Contravisory Mngmt has invested 1.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oppenheimer Inc, a New York-based fund reported 178,625 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 701,455 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 9,697 are owned by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 2,500 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 12,035 shares. Sageworth invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).