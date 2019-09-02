Cvs (CVS) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Lifted Holding by $687,622 as Stock Price Declined; As Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosted Its Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 168,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 million, up from 895,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.39 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 12,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,860 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 47,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 191,301 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 18,085 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Sei Invs Communications reported 242,172 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.1% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 8,093 shares. 4,345 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. 19,092 are held by Eqis Mngmt. National Bank Of America De reported 746,152 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 55,392 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.04% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 52,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 67,690 shares to 237,353 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 68,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,972 shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821.