Cvs (CVS) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Holding; First Long Island Investors Stake In Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Was Increased

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 5.17 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 132,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 117,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $169.86. About 598,044 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares to 154,946 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc has 2,757 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,646 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Florida-based Polen Capital Llc has invested 5.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cincinnati Indemnity Company reported 26.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Capital has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fjarde Ap reported 130,153 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.04% or 1,900 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,568 shares. Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 2.9% or 44,473 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,840 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 6,324 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Of Virginia Limited Company reported 0.79% stake. Washington Trust Com reported 89,530 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Madison holds 0.09% or 94,685 shares in its portfolio. Canal Comm reported 150,000 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 12,487 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 932,002 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 20,086 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 159,384 are owned by Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated. Neumann Management Limited Company stated it has 43,833 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Bollard Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,515 shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated Ny has 1.92% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cim Inv Mangement owns 14,543 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 40,035 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.09% or 269,556 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.