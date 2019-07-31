Cvs (CVS) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $350,754 as Stock Declined; Trust Co Of Vermont Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,578 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, up from 209,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 8.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 2.62 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fragasso Group owns 0.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 62,021 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na accumulated 98,418 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 2% or 60,544 shares. Argent Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 166,878 shares. Westchester Mngmt owns 175 shares. M Kraus Company reported 6,055 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hexavest Inc reported 2.52% stake. Franklin Resource has 20.68 million shares. Nippon Life Insurance holds 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.06M shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 43,323 shares. Moreover, Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,330 shares to 129,214 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,494 shares, and cut its stake in Vang Ftse All (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Lc invested in 0.24% or 11,965 shares. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 0.31% or 1.28 million shares. Capital Fund stated it has 63,806 shares. 28,650 were accumulated by Delta Management Ltd Co. Blb&B Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,898 shares. 12.92 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Moreover, Nippon Life Global Americas has 0.58% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Envestnet Asset holds 0.06% or 801,310 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.77% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Florida-based Augustine Asset has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 233 are owned by Csat Advisory Lp. Systematic Fin Management Lp reported 61,625 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc invested in 9,437 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Montecito Retail Bank Tru invested in 13,177 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 305 shares to 2,696 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).