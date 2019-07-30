Cvs (CVS) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $350,754; As Envestnet (ENV) Share Price Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 113,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.34 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 71,068 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 528,419 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119,088 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 10,291 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 33,126 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc reported 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). American Century Companies Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 72,631 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Fiera Corporation invested in 766,325 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc owns 175,198 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Waddell Reed Finance Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 630,881 shares. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Stephens Invest Group Inc Inc Lc reported 911,701 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 88,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 23,121 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 292,471 shares to 191,926 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 54,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $174,918 activity. Another trade for 2,616 shares valued at $143,880 was made by Mayer Joshua on Monday, February 4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,132 shares to 102,094 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

