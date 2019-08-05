Cvs Com (CVS) Stock Declined While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Trimmed Position; Verisign (VRSN) Holder Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $859,750 as Share Value Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $200.3. About 595,404 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 53,005 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 60,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.08 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19B for 8.02 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.