Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Selway Asset Management Boosted by $607,115 Its Position; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lifted Merck & Company (MRK) Stake by $2.35 Million as Shares Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (MRK) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 28,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 132,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Ser stated it has 32,938 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment Advisors reported 6,543 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt holds 3,956 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Palladium Partners Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 25,069 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 327,408 shares. Advisor Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,620 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,189 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. Burney invested 0.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aqr Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 489,705 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 62,712 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 4,948 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 80,096 shares.

