Cvs/Caremark (CVS) Stake Increased by Blue Edge Capital Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $3.08 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (CVS) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,426 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.06M, up from 8,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs/Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 26,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,433 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 100,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares.

