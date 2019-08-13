Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake Has Lifted by Selway Asset Management; First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Market Valuation Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 105,868 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,201 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $334.31. About 5,612 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 984 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Century Companies Incorporated reported 298,128 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 353 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 60,568 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 0.03% or 3,518 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 48,577 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 134 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.39% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 1,259 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 12,345 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Amer Fincl Bank holds 598 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.34% or 104,495 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 24,050 shares to 40,610 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 57,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,516 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 29.96 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 28,650 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc owns 13,964 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 1.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Ledyard Retail Bank has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cobblestone Limited Liability Co New York accumulated 4,630 shares. Martin And Com Tn reported 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 20,898 were reported by Blb&B Advsrs. American National Registered Inv Advisor invested in 11,039 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 13,543 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited holds 0.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 305,587 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com, a New York-based fund reported 18,916 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 15,719 shares. Coatue Management Limited reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Live Your Vision Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

