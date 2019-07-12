Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shareholder Srb Raised Its Position by $21.60 Million; Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Cbs New (CBS) as Share Price Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 1.61 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 11/04/2018 – Redstone to replace CBS board if deal isn’t reached; 16/05/2018 – REDSTONE FAMILY SAYS CBS BOARD FILED FLAWED SUIT OVER MERGER; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Special Committee File Lawsuit Alleging Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by National Amusements; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 28.81M shares traded or 187.46% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd reported 0.44% stake. Chieftain Capital Mgmt reported 5,948 shares stake. Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 208,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1,593 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 654,641 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 32,485 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 600,315 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,837 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Cambridge Inv Inc has 19,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 55,368 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 70,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 480 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $446.55 million for 11.25 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bbva Compass Bank Inc invested in 0.26% or 78,082 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 1,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 115,912 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 11,877 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 11,947 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 6,555 shares. 641,305 were accumulated by Asset Management One. Us Bancshares De has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 932,002 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,111 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 110,866 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 43,766 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 96,293 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru reported 0.12% stake. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated invested 1.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.