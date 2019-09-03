Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $736,700 as Stock Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Holding in Cyberoptics (CYBE) Has Lowered by $689,163 as Valuation Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,906 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 60,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 47,222 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares to 42,757 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM).

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity.