Cvs/Caremark (CVS) Position Raised by Blue Edge Capital Llc; Ami Asset Management Has Boosted Mgp Ingredients Com (MGPI) Position by $2.71 Million; Stock Declined

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (CVS) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,426 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.06M, up from 8,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs/Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 7.32M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (MGPI) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 35,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 152,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 116,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 139,096 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Inc invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 1,330 are held by Stephens Ar. Kbc Grp Nv owns 8,808 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 120 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 9,592 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 5,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,132 shares. 4,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. 4,300 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Jennison Associate Lc reported 0.03% stake. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 184,368 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Corp reported 0.87% stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 143,930 shares. Conestoga Advisors Lc accumulated 1.21 million shares or 2.59% of the stock.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 104,140 shares to 338,833 shares, valued at $35.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 36,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,205 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,065 shares to 7,696 shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,544 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

