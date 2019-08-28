Cvs Caremark (CVS) Market Value Declined While Veritas Investment Management Llp Lowered Stake; As Cameco (CCJ) Share Value Declined, Discovery Capital Management Raised Stake by $4.53 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 417,160 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 11,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 819,819 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.21M, down from 831,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 2.62M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $162.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23,199 shares to 464,667 shares, valued at $71.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 23,812 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt holds 625,000 shares. 20,782 are owned by Sol Cap Mgmt. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 1.2% or 33,936 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsons Management Ri holds 32,974 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Commerce stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Cap Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dean Investment Ltd stated it has 0.65% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rnc Cap Limited Liability has 783,285 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Focused Wealth Inc owns 2,391 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc reported 11,982 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.1% or 53,111 shares. Wright Invsts reported 0.9% stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.