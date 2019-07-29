Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding Held by Selway Asset Management; Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $5.90 Million; Stock Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 73 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83B, up from 22,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,894 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natixis invested in 45,509 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.26% stake. Homrich Berg has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arga Investment Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,025 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt holds 0.36% or 24,840 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 60,163 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Palouse Management Inc invested 1.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 74,504 are held by Barnett & Incorporated. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.01% or 2,500 shares. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 1.26M shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Company reported 24,138 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kingfisher Ltd Co has 0.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Natl Insurance Tx has invested 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.37% or 2.95 million shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd owns 45,872 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 769,909 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Toth Advisory invested in 0.1% or 5,093 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 865,684 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Family Mgmt Corp stated it has 42,542 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth stated it has 36,494 shares. South State holds 163,867 shares. Professional Advisory Serv reported 0.18% stake. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.62% or 25,364 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 30,672 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 232,987 shares. Mgmt Inc has 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,677 shares.