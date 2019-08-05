Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holder Korea Investment Has Raised Its Position; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Its Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 68,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 96,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $181.37. About 84,574 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 177,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.19M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 4.20M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.57 million for 16.61 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares to 955,542 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

