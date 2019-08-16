Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) Position Maintained by Hgk Asset Management Inc; Crosslink Capital Trimmed Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $5.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 9.60 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 10,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,772 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 104,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.42M shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has 52,806 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 887,898 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc reported 4.78 million shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0.04% or 233,252 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.22 million shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 44,327 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability holds 71,117 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% or 872,486 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 122,950 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 475 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 14,012 shares to 86,845 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,341 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).