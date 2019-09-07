CVR Partners LP (UAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) compete with each other in the Agricultural Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners LP 4 1.01 N/A -0.01 0.00 Nutrien Ltd. 52 1.50 N/A 5.88 9.32

Table 1 demonstrates CVR Partners LP and Nutrien Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CVR Partners LP and Nutrien Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners LP 0.00% -10% -4.1% Nutrien Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CVR Partners LP and Nutrien Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.3% and 0%. 34.65% are CVR Partners LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.6% of Nutrien Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Partners LP 6.04% 8.6% 13.48% 11.91% 18.13% 18.82% Nutrien Ltd. 5.67% 1.86% 2.18% 5.3% 2.95% 16.62%

For the past year CVR Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Nutrien Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nutrien Ltd. beats CVR Partners LP.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.