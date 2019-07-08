CVR Partners LP (UAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA)

Both CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CVR Partners LP
|4
|1.14
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|China Green Agriculture Inc.
|1
|0.07
|N/A
|0.53
|0.99
Table 1 highlights CVR Partners LP and China Green Agriculture Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CVR Partners LP
|0.00%
|-7.4%
|-3%
|China Green Agriculture Inc.
|0.00%
|-2.1%
|-1.7%
Risk and Volatility
CVR Partners LP has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Green Agriculture Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
CVR Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, China Green Agriculture Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. China Green Agriculture Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CVR Partners LP.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
CVR Partners LP and China Green Agriculture Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42% and 2.4%. Insiders owned 0.1% of CVR Partners LP shares. Competitively, China Green Agriculture Inc. has 29.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CVR Partners LP
|1.63%
|-1.84%
|-0.53%
|-9.22%
|21.82%
|10%
|China Green Agriculture Inc.
|-0.29%
|4.2%
|-10.17%
|-1.56%
|-58.1%
|4.91%
For the past year CVR Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than China Green Agriculture Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors China Green Agriculture Inc. beats CVR Partners LP.
