CVR Partners LP (UAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA)

Both CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners LP 4 1.14 N/A -0.33 0.00 China Green Agriculture Inc. 1 0.07 N/A 0.53 0.99

Table 1 highlights CVR Partners LP and China Green Agriculture Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners LP 0.00% -7.4% -3% China Green Agriculture Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

CVR Partners LP has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Green Agriculture Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CVR Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, China Green Agriculture Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. China Green Agriculture Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CVR Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CVR Partners LP and China Green Agriculture Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42% and 2.4%. Insiders owned 0.1% of CVR Partners LP shares. Competitively, China Green Agriculture Inc. has 29.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Partners LP 1.63% -1.84% -0.53% -9.22% 21.82% 10% China Green Agriculture Inc. -0.29% 4.2% -10.17% -1.56% -58.1% 4.91%

For the past year CVR Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than China Green Agriculture Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors China Green Agriculture Inc. beats CVR Partners LP.