Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Rose While Raging Capital Management Increased Stake by $10.55 Million; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Raised Stake

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 217,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.99M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.93 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 58,054 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 5,244 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Morgan Stanley holds 1.98M shares. Bollard Limited Co invested in 0% or 424 shares. Glendon Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 2.07M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 15,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 5.57 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hartford Management owns 4,118 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 4,793 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Us Bankshares De holds 1,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 More Stocks Under $10 to Buy With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I Never Plan to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Announces Cash Distribution of 7 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Partners to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Just When Earnings Were Starting to Improve, CVR Refining’s Parent Decides to Buy It Out – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 16,225 shares to 73,319 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Mun Income Tr (BFK) by 40,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,221 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).