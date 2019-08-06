Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Rose While Raging Capital Management Has Increased Position by $10.55 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised Position

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $235.21. About 1.33M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 172,810 shares traded or 78.13% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,950 shares to 140,500 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4.

