Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake Maintained by Glendon Capital Management Lp; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.82 million market cap company. It closed at $3.6 lastly. It is down 21.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.66M shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace

