Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake Increased by Raging Capital Management Llc; Chilton Capital Management Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $415,856 as Market Value Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 109,358 shares as the company's stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.73M, up from 8.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 277,455 shares traded or 210.45% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 24,161 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 15,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 7,862 shares to 161,555 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,673 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.63M shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $29.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 122,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,451 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

