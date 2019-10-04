Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Us Ecology (ECOL) Stock Rose While Eagleclaw Capital Managment Boosted Its Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.029 during the last trading session, reaching $3.659. About 76,108 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 17,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 20,218 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,844 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Glendon Management Limited Partnership reported 2.34M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 177,297 shares stake. Cna Fincl Corporation reported 502,664 shares. Mirae Asset Glob holds 28,140 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 231,380 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Next Financial Gp, Texas-based fund reported 500 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 2.00M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 6.38 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 120,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 328,194 shares.

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Icahn Enterprises Offers A 12% Yield And Trades At A 4-Year Low, But Is It Safe? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings: Is It Turning Around? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Partners to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.