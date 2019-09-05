CVR Partners, LP (UAN) Reaches $3.44 After 4.00% Down Move; Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 42 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 30 trimmed and sold stock positions in Utah Medical Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Utah Medical Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 27 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

The stock of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 62,399 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $389.69 million company.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $362.96 million. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 21.71 P/E ratio. The firm also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit.

Clean Yield Group holds 1% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. for 28,085 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 57,924 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 11,416 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.35% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,163 shares.

The stock increased 2.93% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 9,328 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold CVR Partners, LP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) owns 4,793 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 193,205 shares. 208 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 1,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 29,388 shares. Greenwich Inv Mngmt reported 20,781 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. Marco Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,500 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 17,374 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Com reported 65,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glendon Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 2.03% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Raging Capital Management Lc has invested 5.1% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in North America. The company has market cap of $389.69 million. It provides ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products for agricultural customers. It currently has negative earnings. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.