Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position Held by Glendon Capital Management Lp; Anchorage Capital Group Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 3.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.73 million, down from 5.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 138,651 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 3,217 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability holds 1.46% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 2.26 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Glendon Lp holds 2.34 million shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,500 shares. 8.98 million are held by Raging Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc invested 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 24,679 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 328,194 are held by Bancorporation Of America De. Greenwich Invest Mgmt Inc reported 20,781 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0% or 3,640 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 82.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.