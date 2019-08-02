Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position Has Increased by Glendon Capital Management Lp; Csx Com (CSX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.85M shares traded or 60.90% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 73,341 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey, New York-based fund reported 209,135 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 78,270 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 32,455 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 133,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca reported 650 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 14.16M shares. Steadfast Capital Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3.21M shares. Financial Consulate accumulated 11,130 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,718 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.16 million shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Rockland Company invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 799,009 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 457,220 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 1,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Lc has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 17,374 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 10.79M shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 65,714 shares. Glendon Cap Management Lp holds 2.03% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading Lp holds 1,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 183,499 shares stake. Hartford Fin Mgmt has 4,118 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.18 million shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Greenwich Mgmt Inc has 20,781 shares. Bollard Group Inc Lc invested in 424 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).