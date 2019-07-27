Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Market Valuation Declined While Raging Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Kla (KLAC) Market Valuation Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Lowered Its Position

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 174,458 shares traded or 74.77% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 1.02 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 20.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 12,520 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 3.55 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. First Mercantile has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Natl Pension Serv invested in 199,512 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boltwood has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 5,983 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0.09% or 398,044 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 1,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.05% stake. Alpine Woods Invsts Llc reported 24,500 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Transamerica Financial Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 10 shares. Foundry Lc invested in 2,028 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Com has invested 1% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares to 303,900 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Llc has 424 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 1,040 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp reported 162,088 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP stated it has 1,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd accumulated 0% or 29,388 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 30,494 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 22,279 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Company stated it has 142,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.37% or 2.18 million shares. California-based Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 303,405 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 183,499 shares. Greenwich Invest Incorporated holds 0.09% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 20,781 shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 5.1% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 177,297 are owned by Ing Groep Nv.