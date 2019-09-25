Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Holding Maintained by Raging Capital Management Llc; American International Group Lowered Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Market Value Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 13,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 127,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 141,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 432,188 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 109,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.73M, up from 8.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.0798 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7198. About 89,907 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 137,048 shares to 611,178 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,805 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 29,075 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 68,243 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hartford Fincl has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 100 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2,710 shares. 4,153 are held by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Edgestream Limited Partnership reported 35,036 shares stake. Cannell Peter B And, New York-based fund reported 25,317 shares. Whittier accumulated 842 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0.02% or 2,773 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has 0.16% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 60,939 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 75,669 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 2.69M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15 million for 21.96 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 569,184 shares to 754,261 shares, valued at $40.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tidewater Inc New by 249,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raging Ltd Liability Co has 8.98M shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Cna Corporation has invested 0.43% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Next Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 212 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,643 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0% or 28,140 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd stated it has 23,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Marco Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 25,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 231,380 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.26 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 6.38 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Limited Co owns 18,076 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).