Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Archford Capital Strategies Upped Its Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Stake

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 720.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 5,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 6,564 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.92. About 1.75 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.01M market cap company. It closed at $3.69 lastly. It is down 18.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,197 are owned by Hartford Mgmt Inc. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 6,844 shares stake. Greenwich Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Glendon Mgmt Lp has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 2,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 25,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd reported 18,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 24,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cna Fincl reported 502,664 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 6.38 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd stated it has 1.46% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Investors Management reported 41,463 shares. Investec Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking reported 0.14% stake. Kames Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 27,730 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Llc invested in 0.93% or 71,515 shares. Btc Capital Inc reported 8,284 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.19% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 81,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.12% or 91,499 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp, a Maryland-based fund reported 41,862 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 1.68 million were accumulated by Fil Limited. Blackhill Capital owns 138,550 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 570 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.