CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Reaches $55.33 52-Week High; Cypress Capital Group Increased Clorox Co (CLX) Position By $373,600

The stock of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) hit a new 52-week high and has $56.99 target or 3.00% above today’s $55.33 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.56B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $56.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $166.86M more. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 301,909 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS OFFER OF EXCHANGE VALUED AT $27.63/UNIT; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Intends to Commence Offering to Exchange for Up to 37.2 Million Units of CVR Refining; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER

Cypress Capital Group increased Clorox Co (CLX) stake by 122.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 2,335 shares as Clorox Co (CLX)’s stock declined 5.11%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 4,237 shares with $680,000 value, up from 1,902 last quarter. Clorox Co now has $21.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 544,076 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity. $1.63 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was sold by Laszlo Matthew T on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CLX in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clorox Announces Aug. 1 Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 7,126 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 23,746 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,580 shares. 443,629 were reported by Axa. Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 0.48% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sonata Cap Group Inc Inc accumulated 2,856 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has 0.15% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 27,361 were accumulated by Albion Gru Ut. Reliance Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 52,023 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited owns 121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited owns 3,093 shares. 1.04M are held by Ameriprise Finance. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 10,549 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co has 2.04M shares.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,517 shares to 16,333 valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,342 shares and now owns 15,539 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.56 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) CEO Dave Lamp on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “CVR Energy Inc.: CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 75 Cents – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Drives Further Into Hertz Global Holdings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVR Energy, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 295,793 shares in its portfolio. 133,666 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Icon Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 9,500 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 9,150 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 31,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Lpl Fincl Ltd has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). National Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Ajo L P holds 0% or 7,599 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 7,799 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 24,479 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 125,751 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.04% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).